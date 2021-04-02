Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Up 31.0% in March

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 10,640,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 65.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.89.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

