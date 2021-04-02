RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

RPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,518,000 after buying an additional 632,858 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 258,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $955.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

