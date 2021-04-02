Ruff Reaches Market Cap of $15.17 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Ruff has a market cap of $15.17 million and $2.69 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00054844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019807 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 799.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00685321 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028649 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Ruff Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.