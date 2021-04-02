Rupee (RUP) Market Cap Hits $56,753.89

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 62.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Rupee has a market capitalization of $56,753.89 and $396.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupee has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,687,900 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

