Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 944,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after purchasing an additional 290,956 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,341 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Ryanair by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after acquiring an additional 120,995 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average of $101.08. Ryanair has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. AlphaValue raised Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

