Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,546,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $115.74 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

