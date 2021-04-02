Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan Sells 2,177 Shares

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RYI stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 232,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,594. The stock has a market cap of $638.46 million, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94,840 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ryerson by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.