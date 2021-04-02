S4FE (S4F) Market Capitalization Reaches $21.06 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One S4FE coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. S4FE has a market cap of $21.06 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00051344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,259.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00645909 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00069538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00027953 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

