Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $150.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report $150.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.20 million to $150.90 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $149.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $608.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.70 million to $613.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $629.07 million, with estimates ranging from $614.90 million to $640.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

SBRA opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,852,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

