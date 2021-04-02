Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 216.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,617 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

