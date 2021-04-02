Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564,485 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $43,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after purchasing an additional 919,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 32.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 486,536 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 341,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

