Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77,111.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Safe has traded up 11% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $6.74 million and $77,111.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002049 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

