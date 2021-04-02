SafeCapital Trading Up 136.7% Over Last 7 Days (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 136.7% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $102,481.30 and $433.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00037356 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003286 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002510 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

