SafeCoin Trading 33.9% Higher This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. SafeCoin has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $525.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,900.17 or 0.99954919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00033620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.90 or 0.00413666 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.52 or 0.00786814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.04 or 0.00308783 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00104917 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002185 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

