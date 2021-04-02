SafeInsure (SINS) Price Tops $0.0120 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $245,833.60 and $278.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00039679 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001622 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,548,523 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

