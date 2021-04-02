Safex Token (SFT) Trading Up 4.7% This Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 70.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Safex Token has a market cap of $27.42 million and $10,840.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 49.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

