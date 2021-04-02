Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Saia worth $39,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $10,125,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $243.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.08.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

