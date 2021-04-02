salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 2.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $218.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,763,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,498. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.04. The company has a market capitalization of $201.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total transaction of $1,114,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total transaction of $928,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,994,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock worth $15,305,352 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.