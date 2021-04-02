SALT Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, SALT has traded up 51% against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $40.42 million and approximately $99,920.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,365.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00647725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028176 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.