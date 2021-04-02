Saltchuk Resources, Inc. Buys 40,763 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 40,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,602.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,156,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,728,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. purchased 200,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $414,000.00.

OSG stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 389,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,689. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 60,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 476,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

