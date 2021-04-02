Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stake Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,528 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $37,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.08 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

