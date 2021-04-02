Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.51

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and traded as high as $30.36. Saputo shares last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAPIF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Saputo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

