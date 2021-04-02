Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $25.72. 84,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,182. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.68. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.