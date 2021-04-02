Savaria (SISXF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Savaria (OTCMKTS: SISXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $21.50 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Savaria was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/26/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $20.00 to $20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Savaria was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/22/2021 – Savaria had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SISXF remained flat at $$13.77 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Savaria Co. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $15.09.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

