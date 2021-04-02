Scala (XLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.64 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $4.64 million and $10,142.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00066630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.61 or 0.00284408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00090930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.79 or 0.00745198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,707,829,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,907,829,146 coins. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

