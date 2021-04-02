Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 68,899 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3,293.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,899 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of AerCap worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AerCap by 839.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,720 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,285,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,418,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

NYSE:AER opened at $59.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -229.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

