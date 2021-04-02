Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 8,736 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.20% of Health Catalyst worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 123,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter worth $2,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $264,249.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,834 shares of company stock worth $3,153,890 over the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCAT stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

