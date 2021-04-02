Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 984 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

