Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,683,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,999 shares of company stock worth $116,227,764 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $367.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.11. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

