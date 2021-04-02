Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 173.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Century Communities worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Century Communities by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Century Communities by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCS opened at $63.00 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

