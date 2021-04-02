Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 194.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.74% of Nordic American Tankers worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,729,000 after buying an additional 819,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,545,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $503.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.