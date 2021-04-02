Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 10,917 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,907.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 39,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.04. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $35.01 and a one year high of $54.91.

