Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 12,623 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,300,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 96,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 324.1% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.67 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

