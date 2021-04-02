Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 27,097 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.36% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.