Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 40,325 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 86.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,325 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.26% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.94.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 9,364 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $378,399.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $1,178,549 in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

