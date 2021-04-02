Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 962 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $181,568,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TXG opened at $185.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.35. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $201.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -137.62 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,722,637.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,054,149.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,983,933. Corporate insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

