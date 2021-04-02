Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Inphi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.44.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

