Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Stake in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 455,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.93% of Nesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Nesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nesco during the third quarter worth $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nesco by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Nesco during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nesco during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nesco alerts:

Nesco stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.