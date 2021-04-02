Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 73,487 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Air Lease as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 348.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,702 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth $13,239,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 155,106.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 206.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

