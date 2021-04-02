Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 172,464 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.19% of PDC Energy worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after buying an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $11,266,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 893,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 319,899 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,291,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,508,000 after buying an additional 286,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 215,037 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

