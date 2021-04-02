Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582,753 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 265,460 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $730,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,722,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,783 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

