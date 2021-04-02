Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,164 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,453 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 189,468 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.47.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

