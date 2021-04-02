Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 5,319.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,984 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Antero Midstream worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,115 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $418,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 8.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 240.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 61,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of AM opened at $9.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

