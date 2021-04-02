Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of Brinker International worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brinker International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

EAT opened at $71.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

