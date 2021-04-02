Schroder Investment Management Group Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Purple Innovation worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -101.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

