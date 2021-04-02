Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $252.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $110.40 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.87.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

