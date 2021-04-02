Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 324,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,705,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $116.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

