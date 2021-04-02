Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.48 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,839 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Popular worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Popular by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Popular by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Popular by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Popular by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.22. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 in the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.