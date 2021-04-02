Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.57 Million Stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 215.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 465,669 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.46% of DHT worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DHT by 21.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DHT by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 172.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.08. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

