Schroder Investment Management Group Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,229 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,618,000 after acquiring an additional 40,943 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,654,094.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,030. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Shares of BFAM opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day moving average of $162.40.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

